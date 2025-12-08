Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Mrinal Shreshtha Conducts Surprise Inspection at Government Area Hospital

Bhadrachalam: In a significant move aimed at strengthening public healthcare, Mrinal Shreshtha, Sub-Collector of Bhadrachalam, carried out a surprise inspection at the Government Area Hospital on Sunday night 9.30pm.

Arriving inconspicuously on a two-wheeler, the officer entered the hospital premises like a common citizen, catching the staff completely off guard.

During the inspection, Sub-Collector Shreshtha interacted with several patients and their attendants to assess the quality and accessibility of medical services. He stressed that doctors must remain available at all times and ensure that poor and marginalized sections receive immediate and proper treatment without delay.

He directed the hospital authorities to maintain discipline, improve patient care, and ensure that all medical personnel adhere to duty timings. The Sub-Collector emphasized that government hospitals serve as a crucial support system for underprivileged families and must operate with commitment and accountability.

Mrinal Shreshtha’s unexpected visit sent a strong message regarding the importance of efficient public healthcare administration. Local residents and patients welcomed his initiative, expressing optimism that such inspections would lead to noticeable improvements in medical services.