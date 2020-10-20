Bhadrachalam: Tribals protest enlisting of non-tribals' properties on Dharani portal

Bhadrachalam: Opposing the enlisting of properties of non-tribals on Dharani website in agency areas, the Adivasi Girijana Samkshema Parishad members staged a dharna in front of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The tribal association leader U Shankar alleged that the government was trying to provide rights to non-tribals by violating Tribal Act 1/70 in Agency areas. He said, according to Tribal Act 1/70, non-tribal to non-tribal transactions are illegal and against law in agency areas but the State government was trying to provide rights to non-tribals by enlisting their illegal properties on Dharani website in agency areas.

Shankar alleged that all non-tribals have migrated to agency areas from plain areas in wrong way and amassed properties illegally, hence do not have any right and their properties does have registrations. "While we are struggling and demanding removal of non-tribals from Agency areas, who have been staying illegally and having properties against law, the State government is trying to make it a legal right of them through enlisting their properties on Dharani website. He demanded the State government to stop enlisting properties of non-tribals in the Agency areas and protect tribal rights and laws. Later they submitted a memorandum to ITDA Project Officer P Gowtham.