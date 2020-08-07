Bhadradri deputy DMHO dies of coronavirus

Dr Naresh, district medical and health officer (DMHO) of Bhadrachalam area hospital died of coronavirus on Friday. Naresh had tested positive for the virus a week ago and had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender expressed grief over the death of DMHO Naresh and extended condolences to the bereaved family. "It is sad to hear that Dr Naresh lost his life a week after being tested positive for the virus," the minister said.

Dr Naresh, a native of Bhadrachalam was serving as incharge to Manuguru quarantine centre. Naresh who had been extending medical services for the last 10 years had served as DDO of Parnasala and district immunization officer.

Dr Naresh is said to have been shifted to Hyderabad after his condition worsened where he succumbed.

The DMHO's death is considered as the sixth death among those working on the frontline in hospitals and is the first such case among government doctors who are engaged in fighting COVID-19.