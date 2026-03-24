‘Bhadragiri Mart’ set to empower tribal women, farmers in Bhadrachalam

In a significant step towards empowering tribal communities, the district administration in Bhadradri Kothagudem established “Bhadragiri Mart,” a dedicated platform to enable tribal SHG women and farmers to market their products directly to consumers, eliminating the role of middlemen.

District Collector Ankit inspected the mart on Monday along with ITDA Project Officer B Rahul and expressed satisfaction over the initiative, stating that it would create sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal self-help groups, small entrepreneurs and farmers.

During the inspection, the Collector reviewed a wide range of products, including organic food items, millet-based products and various flour-based goods.

She noted that the mart would help SHG groups and tribal entrepreneurs expand their businesses in an organised manner while ensuring product quality and durability.

Appealing to the public, the Collector urged consumers to visit Bhadragiri Mart and support the initiative by purchasing organic and unadulterated daily essentials at reasonable prices, thereby contributing to the economic upliftment of tribal communities.

ITDA Project Officer B Rahul informed that the mart would offer a diverse range of products supplied by tribal women and farmers, including traditional sweets such as ippapuvvu laddus, burfi and chocolates, along with herbal powders, spices, honey, millet biscuits and cold-pressed oils. Essential commodities like rice, pulses, millets and sesame seeds would also be available.

Several officials, including Assistant Project Officer General David Raj, APO (Power) Venu, PVTG Officer Ganya, Horticulture Officer Uday Kumar, EE Tribal Welfare Madhukar, ACMO Ramesh, DE Harish, AO Rambabu, DSO Prabhakar Rao, JDM Harikrishna, Tahsildar Dhanyal Venkateswarlu and GCC Manager Jayaraj, were present during the inspection.