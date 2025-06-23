Bharosa Center Marks 3 Years of Empowering Women Survivors – SP Srinivasa Rao Commends Dedicated Support Services

Gadwal: Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, lauded the efforts of the Bharosa Center, stating that its commitment to providing a comprehensive support system under one roof to women who have faced sexual harassment over the past three years is truly commendable. The center offers medical, legal, psychological, and counseling services to the victims, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and strength.

The third anniversary of the Bharosa Center was celebrated with great enthusiasm under the supervision of SP Srinivasa Rao. The Bharosa team organized the event along with one of the victims who had received support from the center, showcasing the center's impact on survivors' lives.

As part of the celebrations, Bharosa WSI Swathi presented a detailed report to the District SP. The report included statistics on cases registered at the center so far and highlighted the various forms of support being provided — including counseling, medical care, legal assistance, educational support, and immediate financial aid for some victims.

Recognizing resilience and perseverance, a few victims — particularly those who were Class 10 students — were honored and awarded gifts as a token of encouragement and appreciation.

During the event, SP Srinivasa Rao emphasized the importance of systematically recording statements of the victims and providing them with high-quality legal, medical, and psychological support. He stressed that counseling should ensure victims do not feel stigmatized or belittled due to their trauma. He urged the Bharosa staff to work towards empowering these women to become economically independent and self-reliant in the future.

He also instructed the staff to provide round-the-clock services and stand firmly as a pillar of support to the victims. Praising the dedication and effectiveness of the Bharosa team, he expressed appreciation for their ongoing efforts.

The event was also attended by Gadwal DSP Mr. Mogilayya, Bharosa Coordinator Shivani, and team members Sravanthi, Swetha, Sirisha, Kavitha, and Keerthi, all of whom were acknowledged for their vital contributions to the center's mission.