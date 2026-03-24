Bhatti alleges BRS govt did injustice to poor farmers over assigned lands

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government committed a grave injustice to poor farmers by placing assigned lands in the Part-B list under the Dharani portal. Intervening during Assembly proceedings while BRS deputy floor leader Harish Rao was speaking, Vikramarka remarked that this move led to nearly a decade of hardship. He noted the irony of those who allegedly allowed encroachments and caused distress now raising concerns over land issues. He argued that lands originally distributed by Congress governments were wrongly categorised, depriving beneficiaries of full ownership rights.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled his padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam, during which he encountered numerous farmers facing difficulties due to a lack of legal clarity.

He termed the inclusion of lands allocated to freed bonded labourers in the prohibited list as atrocious. Vikramarka stated that the government has fulfilled its electoral promise by effectively scrapping the Dharani system and replacing it with the Bhu Bharathi system. He assured that the new framework would ensure justice for beneficiaries of land reforms and restore their fundamental rights. These remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS over land policies and farmers' rights in the state.

The government remains committed to rectifying these historical discrepancies to provide permanent solutions for those affected by the previous administration's digital land records policy, ensuring that the poor finally secure their rightful holdings.