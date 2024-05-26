  • Menu
Bhatti campaigns for Cong in Punjab

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has alleged that BJP has no other agenda than indulging in communal politics in the name of Hindus and Muslims.

Bhatti participated in several election campaign meetings in Moga, Dharamkot Assembly constituencies under the Faridkot Parliamentary constituency in Punjab State on Saturday.

INDIA Alliance was formed with the objective of protecting democracy and Constitution of India and it was fighting this election accordingly, the Deputy CM said that PM Modi wanted only few of his friends to be super rich.

