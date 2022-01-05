Bhatti demands immediate arrest of MLA's son Raghava

Kothagudem: Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday demanded that the government immediately arrest Kothagudem TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao's son Vanama Raghava who was named in the suicide note by the deceased M Rama Krishna.

He along with Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao and other leaders visited the deceased RamaKrishana hosue in Palvoncha. RamaKrishna and his wife and one daughter had committed suicide on Monday. In this incident one daughter of Rama Krishna who sustained 80% burn is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Kothagudem.

Speaking to media, he said, the deceased Ramakrishna mentioned local MLA son Raghava name after the he absconded. He demanded immediately arrested him. He said, the MLA's son Raghava who was involved in various cases already, and demanded open the rowdy section against to him.

MLA Podem Veeraiah demanded to shoot the MLA Son immediately. He demanded resignation of TRS MLA Vanama.