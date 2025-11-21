Bhatti orders release of Rs 161 cr scholarship dues to colleges in TG

Hyderabad: To ease the financial strain on educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed Finance Department officials to immediately release pending scholarship dues amounting to Rs 161 crore. The directive was issued during a review meeting held on Thursday evening, attended by senior officials from the Finance Department and related departments.

The review revealed that dues are pending across 2,813 institutions, including junior colleges, degree colleges, and polytechnic colleges throughout the state. These funds, meant to support students from economically weaker sections, have been delayed, causing difficulties for both institutions and beneficiaries. Recognising the urgency, the Deputy CM instructed officials to ensure the immediate disbursement of the entire amount without further delay.

Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, along with other senior officers, participated in the meeting. The Deputy CM emphasised that scholarships are a lifeline for thousands of students pursuing higher education and that any delay in their release undermines the state’s commitment to equitable access to education. He reiterated the government’s priority of strengthening educational opportunities and ensuring that financial hurdles do not obstruct students’ academic progress. Officials were asked to streamline the process of fund release and maintain transparency in disbursement. The Deputy CM also highlighted the importance of timely financial support to institutions, which rely on these funds to manage operational costs and provide necessary facilities to students.