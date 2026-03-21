Bhatti unveils Bhu Bharati Act to streamline land records

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated on Friday that the Telangana government has introduced a comprehensive framework to resolve longstanding land-related issues following challenges caused by the previous administration's Dharani system.

Under the Telangana Bhu Bharati Act 2025, the government has rolled out a special Bhudhar land identification system and launched an AI-based Bhu Mitra chatbot to provide farmers with instant support. In his budget speech, Bhatti noted that 8,900 personnel have been appointed to strengthen grassroots administration, including 5,010 Village Administrative Officers and 5,520 licensed surveyors providing services statewide.This year alone, 3,76,000 new Pattadar Passbooks were issued to landowners to streamline records and ownership verification.

The Act integrates registration, revenue, and survey services on a single digital platform for faster dispute resolution. Bhatti asserts these measures mark a significant step toward stabilising land administration by combining modern technology with strengthened human resources to support the farming community. The system allows farmers to receive timely solutions to grievances, effectively reducing delays and improving transparency.

By merging the efficiency of AI with a robust field force, the government aims to provide a permanent solution to land record discrepancies and ensure the security of agricultural holdings for every farmer in the state.