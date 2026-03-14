Bhatti urges inclusion of SHGs in organic farming initiatives

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that the welfare of farmers remains the primary objective of the people’s government. On Friday morning, at the Ambedkar Secretariat, he held a pre-budget meeting with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to review the proposals of the Agriculture Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister advised agriculture officials to involve Self-Help Groups as essential partners in organic and natural farming. He suggested that vegetables and flowers should be cultivated through these groups and emphasized that proper marketing facilities must be provided for their products. He also recommended installing solar rooftops on Rythu Vedikas, agricultural market godowns, and various warehousing facilities to generate electricity. He explained that this system would significantly reduce electricity expenses for the Agriculture Department and create an opportunity to sell surplus power, thereby strengthening the department financially.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to consult the Renewable Energy Development Corporation and take necessary steps for installing solar rooftop systems on all Agriculture Department institutions. He further noted that the state government is implementing several welfare schemes for farmers that were not undertaken during the previous government’s tenure. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao stated that the government is distributing agricultural machinery in large numbers at subsidised rates. He added that seeds are also being supplied to farmers on subsidy.

During the meeting, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao also discussed issues such as cropping patterns under various lift irrigation schemes, water supply, and the extent of paddy cultivation during the Yasangi season. They reviewed the expected arrival of paddy in markets and finalized procurement arrangements to ensure farmers receive timely support. The ministers emphasized that significant funds are being spent on farmer welfare and instructed officials to clearly communicate these benefits to the farming community.