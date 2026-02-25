Bhatti Vikramarka Invites Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to Son’s Wedding in Hyderabad

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with his family members, paid a courtesy visit to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to formally invite them to attend his son’s wedding ceremony.

During the meeting, Vikramarka personally handed over the wedding invitation card and requested their presence and blessings for the ceremony of his son, Surya Vikramaditya. The wedding is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on the 5th of next month.

The visit was described as a cordial interaction, with the Deputy Chief Minister extending the invitation on behalf of his family and expressing hope that the senior Congress leaders would grace the occasion.