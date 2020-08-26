Bhatti Vikramarka takes up 10-day Covid tour to wake up Telangana Government

Bhadrachalam: As part of building pressure on the government over its failure to contain coronavirus in the State, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader MalluBhatti Vikramarka started 10-day tour programme covering Government Hospitals (Covid-19 centres) in all the 33 districts in the State, from the temple town on Wednesday.



Along with Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and Mulugu MLA Seethakka, he participated in the first day programme. They wore PPE Kits and inspected Covid centre in Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and interacted with the patients about the issues in the hospital.

Later briefing the media in the hospital premises, CLP leader Bhatti expressed angry on the TRS government and demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to include Covid-19 treatment in the State government's Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

He said the Chief Minister has limited his activities to his farm house only while criticising that the KCR government has failed to conduct tests in the State. He said that all hostels should be turned as isolation centres for Covid patients.

Bhatti said the purpose of his tour is to find out the ground realities at the State-run hospitals in all 33 districts and to speak with the patients and doctors about the amenities and facilities provided by the government to combat the virus.