Bhim Army demands Rs 50 lakh for Dr Lavanya who died by suicide

BhimArmy leaders have demanded stringent action and immediate relief for the family of Dr Lavanya, a house surgeon who died by suicide after allegedly being deceived and harassed in the name of love.

Dr Lavanya belonged to a poor Dalit family from Jallapuram village in Manavapadu mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district and was working as a House Surgeon at Siddipet Government Medical College and Hospital. According to Bhim Army leaders, she was mentally distressed after being allegedly cheated and subjected to caste-based discrimination by Pranay Teja, which ultimately led her to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday, Bhim Army Mahabubnagar district in-charge Macharla Prakash visited Jallapuram village and met the bereaved family at their residence to offer condolences. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the state government immediately provide Rs 50 lakh compensation, three acres of agricultural land, and a house to Dr. Lavanya’s family. Macharla Prakash strongly condemned the incident and alleged that Pranay Teja was responsible for Dr Lavanya’s death, accusing him of exploiting her under the pretext of love and later discriminating against her on caste grounds. He demanded capital punishment for the accused and called for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation by the police.

He also criticized local public representatives for failing to visit and console the victim’s family, calling it unjust and insensitive. During the visit, Macharla Prakash facilitated a phone conversation between the victim’s family and Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament Dr Mallu Ravi, urging him to intervene and ensure immediate compensation and support for the family.

The Bhim Army reiterated its demand that the government take all necessary steps to ensure justice for Dr. Lavanya and provide comprehensive support to her family.