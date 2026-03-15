Bhima Canal repairs: Minister Jupally expresses anger over six-year delay

Wanaparthy: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao, expressed strong displeasure at officials over the failure to repair a breach in the main canal of the Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme despite six years having passed since the damage occurred. The Minister raised serious concerns during a field inspection conducted on Saturday near Nagarlabanda Thanda in Veepanagandla Mandal of Wanaparthy district.

The canal forms part of Package-16 of the irrigation project and extends for about 76.825 kilometres from the Rangasamudram Balancing Reservoir. According to official records, the canal was designed to provide irrigation water to nearly 16,666 acres of farmland in the region. However, the canal reportedly breached at the 62.25-kilometre point on July 23, 2019, and has remained unrepaired since then, preventing water from reaching large parts of the ayacut.

During the inspection, the Minister questioned officials over reports submitted to the government claiming that irrigation water was being supplied through the canal. He said the situation on the ground contradicted those claims and demanded an explanation for what he described as misleading information being presented in official records.

Farmers from nearby villages told the Minister that the breach had severely affected agriculture in the tail-end areas of the command region. They said crops were suffering due to the lack of irrigation water, forcing many cultivators to depend on rainfall or alternative sources, which increased their production costs and reduced yields.

The Minister stated that the ongoing difficulties faced by farmers were the result of negligence by the contractor responsible for executing the works under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement. He noted that the contract with the executing agency had neither expired nor been officially completed, making the contractor responsible for addressing the breach and completing all pending works.

He directed irrigation department officials to ensure that immediate steps were taken to repair the damaged section of the canal and restore the flow of water. The Minister also instructed them to complete remaining works related to the main canals, minors and sub-minors so that irrigation facilities could reach every acre in the command area.

Emphasising the importance of irrigation infrastructure for agricultural livelihoods, he warned that negligence in ensuring water supply to farmers would not be tolerated. Officials were asked to closely monitor the repair works and take swift action to prevent further delays. The Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme is a major irrigation initiative aimed at providing water to drought-prone areas of southern Telangana.

The project lifts water from the Krishna River basin to irrigate thousands of acres across several districts, improving agricultural productivity and supporting rural livelihoods. Delays in maintaining key canal infrastructure can therefore have significant consequences for farmers dependent on the project.