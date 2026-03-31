Bhojju Patel showcases tribal heritage at Ravindra Bharathi

Khanapur: A vibrant cultural programme featuring legislators was held on Saturday night at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing Telangana Legislative Assembly sessions, where Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel captivated the audience with a traditional tribal dance performance.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, along with several ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

Bhojju Patel, joined by fellow legislators Tellam Venkatrao and Adinarayana, presented a lively display of tribal culture through traditional attire and rhythmic dance. Patel led the performance, reflecting the rich customs and heritage of tribal communities, which drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries were seen cheering during the performance. Following the event, Revanth Reddy felicitated Bhojju Patel by presenting him with a shield and lauded his efforts in showcasing cultural heritage on a prominent platform.