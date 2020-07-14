Bhongir: Denied entry, women stages protest at husbby's house

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): A minor girl who got trapped and impregnated by a person and got married him staged a was staging dhrana before her husband's house as she was not allowed to enter the house when she came along with her baby.

The incident took place at Bhoodan Pochampally in the district. According to sources, a youth Kukka Raju of Bhoodan Pochampally befriended a minor girl and got her pregnant before marrying her.

Even he tried to remove the fetus but vain and was forced to marry the girl under special circumstances

Later, implementing his plan, he sent the girl to her parent's house in the name of delivery and passed the time till the kid got nine months old.

Expressing her concern, the minor girl along with her nine months baby has been staging before her husband's house for the last two days, to continue the marital life.

Meanwhile, accused Kukka Raju along with his mother Kukka Padma locked their house and left the town.

The victim minor girl along with her supporters has been waiting for her husband before the groom's locked house and has been demanding justice to her.