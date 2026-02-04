Bhongir MP among 8 suspended from Lok Sabha for flinging papers at Chair

Congress Bhongir Member of Parliament Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy was among the eight opposition MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the ongoing session.

The other suspended MPs are Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh, Prashant Padole, Dean Kuriakose, and CPI (M) MP S Venkatesan.

The suspensions followed disruptions in the House after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised issues related to Chinese aggression, citing references from the autobiography of former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Rahul Gandhi said he intended to speak on national security concerns, but proceedings were disrupted when opposition members protested, including tearing papers and flinging them towards the Speaker’s chair. Taking serious note of the disorderly conduct, the Speaker suspended eight opposition MPs for the remainder of the session. Subsequently, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and scheduled to reconvene the next day.

Speaking to the media after the suspension, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the MPs were suspended for questioning the Speaker’s decision to cut off Rahul Gandhi’s microphone. He alleged that whenever Rahul Gandhi attempts to raise key issues, the proceedings are disrupted in a manner that leads to adjournment of the House.

Chamala accused the BJP of misleading the public by claiming that Congress MPs were responsible for the adjournments. He further alleged that the suspension of the eight MPs was deliberate and aimed at silencing the opposition.

“When Rahul Gandhi was speaking during the debate on the President’s address, his microphone was cut off. We went to the Speaker’s podium to question this action. The BJP is trying to suppress our voices,” Chamala said.

He added that while the suspended MPs would stage a protest in the Parliament premises on Wednesday, other opposition MPs would continue to raise the issues in the House.

Alleging that microphones were being deliberately switched off during opposition speeches, Chamala accused the BJP of engaging in “petty politics.”