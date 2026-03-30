Bhongir MP slams BJP State chief over obstructionist politics

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy on Sunday fired back at BJP state president Ramachandra Rao, accusing him of deliberately seeking media attention and attempting to obstruct government initiatives. Speaking to the media, Kiran Reddy said that Ramachandra Rao appears to be driven by an intense desperation to remain in the media spotlight by any means necessary. His actions suggest nothing other than a blatant attempt to hinder the progress and advancement of Hyderabad, he added. Countering the criticism of Rao regarding the use of government funds for religious and developmental projects, Kiran Reddy noted that the previous government had also allocated public resources to construct the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. He highlighted that several state governments across India regularly provide funds for spiritual and developmental purposes, citing examples from regions including the Ganges and Sabarmati.

You simply cannot bear to witness the developmental progress being achieved under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he remarked, emphasising that such opposition is politically motivated rather than based on genuine concern for public welfare. The comments of Kiran Reddy come amid heightened political rhetoric in Telangana, as the BJP and Congress continue to spar over the allocation of state funds for infrastructure, religious, and social welfare projects.