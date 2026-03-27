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Bhumi Pednekar highlights water crisis

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 1:18 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar highlights water crisis
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On World Water Day, actor Bhumi Pednekar visited a Community Pure Water centre in Mahbubnagar, spotlighting rural India’s water challenges. Interacting with villagers and students, she witnessed how access to safe drinking water improves health, education, and livelihoods.

Led by Ravi Reddy, the initiative operates over 600 purification centres serving 1.5 million people daily. Bhumi emphasised that clean water is a fundamental right, urging collective action. The visit reinforced the need for scalable, community-driven solutions to tackle water scarcity and ensure sustainable development across India.

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Bhumi PednekarWorld Water DayMahbubnagar Water CrisisCommunity Water PurificationRural India
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