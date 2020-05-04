Bhupalpally out of containment zone reported no new corona cases

Bhupalpally: With no new positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) surfacing in the last 21 days, the Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district administration has on Sunday lifted the containment zone order in town. The last known positive case was reported on April 13.

So far, three positive cases, all of them belonging to a same family, have been reported from the district. First, the head of family, Singareni employee, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, was tested positive.

Later, his daughter and wife were also tested positive for the virus. While two of them were discharged from the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, the other one is still undergoing treatment. As of now, Bhupalpally district is under the Orange zone with one active case.

The district officials removed the barricades set up in all the areas including Millenium Colony, Subhash nagar colony and Shanthi Nagar colonies. However, the officials asked the residents to be vigilant.

The residents were told to wear masks and maintain physical distance. Meanwhile, the Singareni management is yet to take decision on resuming mining in the region.