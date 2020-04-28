Big relief: Only two new Corona cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: For the first time after Telangana reported a big spike of cases in the current month, only two new cases were reported in the state on Monday. Also, 16 infected patients recovered and were discharged from Gandhi hospital. No deaths were reported.

The two positive cases reported were also from GHMC limits while all other districts drew a blank with nil cases. While the overall count rose to 1,003 in state so far, the active cases and the discharged count stood at 646 and 332 respectively. Meanwhile, a cashier working in Malakpet wholesale market tested positive.

He stays in Saroornagar and after being ill visited a few private hospitals before testing positive. Nearly 16 persons including a doctor and a staff member who got in touch with him were identified as primary contacts by the health authorities.