Biography: Here is all about Kumara Swamy

Dundra Kumaraswamy is a leader in both Telugu states requiring no introduction. He is the only leader who has been fighting for social justice to the depressed classes for many years. The life with his gradual growth as a leader of the Backward Classes movement is an open book.It is his nature to do anything for the ideology and for the people he believes in. He is working for a better society. In today's politics, which revolves around positions, a leader who is stable and stands for ideology is Dundra Kumara Swamy. He has never indulged in vote bank politics. He is a great saint,who is fighting for BCs to take up positions. ". Dundra Kumaraswamy always says that our aim is to be on the forefront of the fight for the backward Class people." There are others, who see people as a vote bank. But Dundra Kumaraswamy is one of those people, who is fighting for the downtrodden.

Mr.Dundra Kumara Swamy is marching ahead with great vigour. He exemplifies a decade-long tireless struggle. He spearheads the BC movement as a journey of commitment and life. He has been working for the rights of the underprivileged since his student days. He has played a key role in several agitations in the state. He is such a great man who does not expect any position.He has fought for his life. Lawyer, educationist... No matter how much he has studied, his life journey has gone on in such a way that it is very useful to the society. He's not a man meant for some people but for everyone. Multi-pronged wisdom and hard work are the weapons of Sri Dundra Kumaraswamy.His services are not meant for four people alone. He has also helped many new people. He has worked tirelessly for several years to achieve his goal. He has built an organization called the National BC Dal and continued to fight many battles. The majority of the people in the state and the country are working hard to ensure that the majority of the backward classes get their due share in education, employment, economic, political and social sectors. The government has heeded to his words. The officers have come down.

Dundra Kumara Swamy is a source of inspiration to the Backward Classes.He has always worked for the progress of the BCs. He is an ascetic of Kaliyuga, who works for the creation of awareness among the BCs in the field of education, economic, political and social sectors.He tries to create a sense of consciousness among them, to protect their self-esteem and to develop self-confidence among them.He is a leader of the nation with integrity, honesty and commitment.While fighting for the protection of Dharma as a lawyer on the one hand and working for the progress of BCs on the other hand, he is working tirelessly to enhance the self-esteem of BCs, to spread the ideology among the BCs and to develop social consciousness among them.Mr.Dundra Kumaraswamy,a leader of the team of the BCs, is not only condemning the injustices being done to the downtrodden communities through his News magazine titled 'Tholipaluku "and' Awaaz Telangana," but also doing many innovative programmes. Dundra Kumaraswamy, who has been spearheading the self-respect movement of BCs in the country, has also been awarded the Andhra Pradesh Governor's Award. He has been the recipient of many awards and honours. He is such a great leader who can come to our rescue at any time.

In the name of BCs Dharma Porata, spreading BC ideology, increasing BC reservation, Women's Reservation Bill, a separate ministry for BCs, intellectuals from five states, BC community leaders, leaders of caste associations and top academicians are fighting for BCs Dharma Porata in various forums in Hyderabad. Taking many movements as an ideal, he continued to move forward with the desire and determination to make the BC movement also as a national movement.

Born in June 1982 as the third child of Late D.Kanakaiah and Odamma in Bellampalli in the most backward district of Adilabad,Dundra Kumaraswamy belongs to a backward caste (Yadava) community. His parents are illiterates. He They got their children educated properly,undergoing a lot of difficulties. Dundra Kumaraswamy's father passed away before he could appear for the Class X examination at Zilla Parishad High School. Although he lost his father at a young age, he continued his education bravely. When his elder brother Sadanandam got a job in a coal mine on compassionate grounds he helped Kumaraswamy pursue higher studies.

At that time, the wages of the workers were not very high. Soon after joining the job, their elder brother met with an accident in the mine and had to undergo more than two operations, making it difficult for the family to live on one hand with the meagre salary that came with medical leave. On the other hand, it was difficult for Sadanandam to educate his brother, Kumaraswamy, who initially wanted to get a good job and become financially stable, realized that there was a wide scope in the field of pharma and joined the D. Pharmacy course to grab the opportunities in the field. After completing his B.Pharmacy course, he worked in pharmaceutical companies and earned a master's degree in clinical research. He got a good salary as he got a chance to become a scientist in a leading pharmaceutical company. He continued many service activities with his salary and participated in the separate Telangana movement and played his part in the achievement of the State. Kumaraswamy has always worked for the upliftment of the economically weaker and most backward BC communities. He has longed to unite the BCs so that they can not tolerate injustice, humiliation and social discrimination at every step. An organization named "Backward Classes Development and Leadership" - BC Dal was established in 2016 to develop educational, economic, political development and leadership qualities among BCs. He did LL.B. course to provide legal aid to the BCs.

There are several incidents that influenced Mr.Dundra Kumaraswamy to become a social worker even before the formation of the National BC Dal. One day, while traveling in a local bus during his pharmacy degree days, a leprosy patient who tried to board the bus was stopped by the conductor and prevented from entering.the bus. He became a member of the Council of Hansons Social Welfare and actively participated in many service activities such as providing medical assistance and financial assistance to AIDS patients and leprosy patients, training in tailoring and embroidery to poor women, conducting training programs in self-employment for unemployed youth, organizing health camps and distributing books to poor students. Along with then-legislator Christine Lazare, she participated extensively in many social service activities, rising to the rank of General Secretary in the Council of Hassons. He received many accolades from intellectuals such as Jayaprakash Narayan, the founder of Lok Satta. In recognition of his service to the underprivileged, Dundra Kumaraswamy received an award from the then Governor of the state for carrying out many social activities with the NGOs during his student days.

They are fighting to bring about social and political consciousness among the poor of the backward classes, informing them of the injustices happening at every step and making the BCs the rulers. Kumaraswamy is creating awareness about the rights of BCs as per the Constitution. By taking up caste occupations, the BCs in this modern age are subjected to social humiliation. Faced with social discrimination, many of the most vulnerable backward castes are abandoning their caste occupations and migrating to different cities to earn a living and support their families. By bringing these social groups on one platform and creating a social consciousness among them that the BCs are one, Kumaraswamy is ready to fight till his last breath to ensure that they get their due share in the state's power. He has also sacrificed his scientist job to stand by the weaker sections and is campaigning for the development of the BCs on full time basis.

Dundra Kumaraswamy, who felt that social consciousness needed a voice as well as the power of the pen, turned the letter into a weapon and established the magazine, 'Tholipaluku'news paper and ran the magazine as a social responsibility at his own expense without business interests. The Backward Class Ashajyothis and social reformers whom I admire are Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Sahu Maharaj etc. Dr. Dundra Kumaraswamy is a social worker and educationist who has been tirelessly fighting for a unique peaceful struggle for the realization of the aspirations of Ambedkar and Chakali Ailamma by making BC Dal as a united front. Kumaraswamy has an understanding of public issues, a desire to work, an idea to work for the welfare of the people, and an aspiration to learn something new every day. We will fight for the rights of the BCs as long as we can. Everyone needs to stand by Kumaraswamy.