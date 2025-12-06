BJP accuses Cong of ‘two years of betrayal’, announces mega dharna

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government as it completes two years in office, accusing it of betrayal, false promises and administrative incompetence. Addressing the media on Friday, Rao alleged that the state has been pushed into debt, uncertainty, and chaos due to the government’s insensitivity to public suffering.

Highlighting unfulfilled commitments, Rao said farmers were promised crop support and loan waivers but have instead been left in despair. Youth, assured of jobs and a bright future, remain trapped in unemployment amid the collapse of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Senior citizens and the poor, once promised welfare and dignity, are now facing cuts, delays, and humiliation in accessing benefits.

He further criticised policy missteps, including blunders in the HILT initiative and confusion over GHMC expansion, describing them as examples of deception and disaster.

“The so-called guarantees have vanished into thin air. What remains is the stark reality of public deception,” Rao declared.

In response, the BJP has announced a mass protest titled ‘People’s Betrayal Day’ Maha Dharna, to be held on December 7 at Indira Park.

Thousands of party workers, farmers, youth, women and ordinary citizens are expected to participate. The protest aims to demand immediate implementation of pending promises and to expose what the BJP calls governance failures of the Congress administration.

Rao urged the people of Telangana to join the movement, asserting that every voice raised at Indira Park will symbolise the anger and anguish of citizens. “Let our collective voice shake this apathetic government out of its arrogance. We fight for truth, accountability, and the future of Telangana,” he said.