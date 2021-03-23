BJP agitation forced government hand: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that that the State government has announced the PRC (pay revision commission) fearing the repetition of the Dubbaka assembly by-poll and GHMC results.



Addressing media here on Monday, he said that it was the agitation of the BJP and fearing of the repetition of the earlier election results in Dubbaka and GHMC that had forced Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to announce the PRC.

The Karimnagar MP said the party cadre had to spill blood and go to jails agitating for the PRC implementation. "The Chief Minister had called the employees association assuring to implement PRC at midnight and made them give statements in favour of government," he said.

However, the PRC was disappointing as the employees expected more than the earlier announced 43 per cent PRC. Sanjay Kumar demanded a minimum of 44 per cent PRC and asked the government to pay the relief announced in cash since the time the PRC committee was constituted. That alone would render justice to the government employees, teachers and pensioners, he felt. He alleged that providing the PRC hike only for 12 months and even paying that after retirement would amount to cheating the employees and teachers.

The BJP leader observed that all the statements made by CM KCR in the State Assembly were part of the TRS election manifesto of 2018. He found fault with the ruling party patting itself on the announcement of PRC after three years of its announcement.

Similarly, the State government is delaying implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) and he demanded implementation of EHS on the lines of CGHS. Further, he warned that his party would launch a state-wide agitation if it failed to notify job vacancies. Further, he demanded filling up of the vacancies created following establishment of new institutions.