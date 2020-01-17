BJP announces candidates for mayoral, municipal chairman posts

Hyderabad: State BJP on Thursday announced that it is contesting in 2,070 municipal wards out of the total 2,727 in the municipalities going for polls.

Similarly, the party said that they are fielding candidates in 347 divisions from the total of 385 divisions, in the municipal corporations going for elections on January 22.

That apart, it has announced contestants for the mayor posts and municipal chairman posts. Contestants of the party for the municipal chairman posts are Kompally (General): Adireddy Raji Reddy, Choutuppal (BC General): Ramanagoni Sankaraiah, Jangaon (General Women): K Premalatha Reddy, Adibhatla (General): K Ramulu Potti, Bhutpur (General): K Srinivasulu, Narayanpet (BC Women): Swetha Satya Yadav, Kodangal (BC General): Mohan Rao, Kosgi (BC Women): Sridevi, Wanaparthy (BC General): B Krishna, Nalgonda (General): Bandari Prasad, Manikonda (General): K Narender Reddy, Atmakur (General Women): Maheswari, Amarachinta (BC Women): Mahankali Srinivasulu and Deverakonda (General): Nila Ravi Kumar. Party candidates for Nizampet and Meerpet Municipal Corporations are Konanu Niraja Hanumantha Reddy and Nila Ravi Naik respectively.