BJP Announces Election Incharges for Telangana Municipal & Corporation Polls

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin has got down to work within hours of taking over charge and appointed senior leaders as Election Incharge and Co-Incharges for the forthcoming Telangana Municipal & Corporation elections.

The announcement was made late on Tuesday night by Arun Singh, National General Secretary y, through an official press note issued today.

According to the release, Ashish Shelar, Minister in the Government of Maharashtra, has been appointed as the Election In-Charge. Ashok Parnami, former State President of Rajasthan, and Rekha Sharma, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, have been named as Election Co-In-Charges.

The appointments come into immediate effect and are aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational preparedness for the upcoming municipal and corporation polls in Telangana. The press note emphasised that these leaders will coordinate with the state unit to oversee election strategies, candidate selection, and campaign management.

The BJP leadership has expressed confidence that the newly appointed in-charges will bring their experience and organisational skills to ensure effective management of the election process in Telangana.

This move signals the party’s national leadership intent to intensify its focus on local body polls agaisnt the backdrop of its victory in Mumbai civic body polls and expand its footprint in the state ahead of the crucial municipal and corporation elections.