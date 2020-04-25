BJP asks govt to keep up promise of buying grains

BJP strongly condemned statements being made by few ministers and other senior TRS leaders that, BJP is indulging in politics during the corona crisis.

BJP is the primary opposition party in Telangana with the total absence of Congress not playing that role. BJP is duty-bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers, who are awaiting the delivery of big promises made by CM KCR that he will buy every single grain of the yield in the entire state.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay had to resort to a one-day hunger strike to highlight the plight of farmers in the state. However, TRS government instead of being accountable and delivering the promises made to the farmers to purchase their yield, is making irrelevant political statements against BJP.

BJP demands CM KCR to sincerely keep his commitment given to the farmers of the state, who are relying on his word that his government will purchase everything they have produced so far in this season.

BJP also demands that the purchase process should be hurried up, as farmers can't hold their produce for too long and can incur severe losses if there are untimely rains.