BJP beckons all who fought for Telangana State

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked all those who fought for separate Telangana to join the saffron party.

Speaking after the Telangana Employees Association founder president Ch Vittal joined the party in Delhi on Monday, he said that BJP was proved to be the right platform for those fought for separate Telangana.

Vittal has joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the day. Welcoming Vittal into the party, Bandi said accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of sidelining those who fought for the creation of separate State and encouraging those who were against the Telangana cause by making them Ministers and MLAs.

He said that it was due to the conduct of TRS chief that Telangana Legislative Council former chairman Swamy Goud, former minister Chandrashekar Rao, Vijaya Rama Rao and others have joined the saffron party. He also announced that Teenmaar Mallanna would be joining BJP on Tuesday.

"KCR family is looting the State in the name of creating Bangaru Telangana," said Tarun Chugh. "The Telangana BJP chief is going to take out the second phase of Telangana Praja Sangrama Yatra to end the KCR's dictatorial, dynastic and corrupt rule," said Chugh, adding that the yatra besides exposing the corruption by TRS government would also work towards bringing BJP to power in 2023.

He welcomed Vittal into the party. Vittal, meanwhile, expressed happiness over joining the BJP. He said that there was no self-respect in TRS for those who agitated for Telangana. "There are about 2 lakh posts lying vacant in Telangana. Not a single appointment has been made in the last seven years. Many unemployed are committing suicides for jobs. So far, 600 jobless persons have ended their lives due to State's apathy to issue job notifications and fill posts," he added.