BJP chief calls for strengthening party unit in GHMC region

Hyderabad: TelanganaBJP State President N Ramchander Rao convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with district presidents, division presidents, and key leaders from the nine districts under GHMC limits to discuss strategies for strengthening the party’s organisational base and expanding its reach in Hyderabad city.

During the meeting, Rao emphasised that every division in Hyderabad must take collective responsibility to strengthen the party and ensure effective coordination.

He highlighted the importance of taking central government welfare schemes to the people in a more impactful manner, thereby reinforcing the BJP’s presence at the grassroots level.

The meeting witnessed participation from several senior leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs Raghunandan Rao and Laxman, Telangana BJP in-charge Abhay Patil, State General Secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekhar Tiwari, MLC Komurayya, and senior leaders Anji Reddy, among others.