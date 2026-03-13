BJP chief joins candlelight march demanding justice for Tarun Kathik

BJP chief N Ramchander Rao participated in a candlelight march organised in Hyderabad to protest the brutal killing of Tarun Kathik and to demand justice for the victim. The march drew participation from members of several Dalit, Hindu and social organisations, who gathered to condemn the incident and express solidarity with the victim’s family.

Addressing the media during the march on Thursday, Ramchander Rao described the killing as extremely unfortunate and deeply disturbing. He said that Tarun Kathik was allegedly attacked while celebrating the festival of Holi. According to him, a group of miscreants targeted a group of young men for playing music during the celebrations. He alleged that around 30 to 35 individuals gathered and brutally assaulted Tarun Kathik, which eventually led to his death.

Ramchander Rao said the incident had sparked widespread anger among several community organisations. He noted that a number of Dalit groups had organised candlelight marches to protest the killing, while several Hindu organisations had also come forward to condemn the attack. He said he joined the march to stand with these groups in demanding justice for the victim and to show support for the bereaved family.

Expressing concern over what he described as selective outrage, the BJP leader said it was painful that many organisations and political leaders in the country had not clearly condemned the murder.

He questioned the silence of certain political parties that claim to uphold secular values, particularly leaders of the Indian National Congress. He asked why they had not spoken out strongly against the incident.

Ramchander Rao stated that every citizen in the country should be treated equally and that justice should not depend on political considerations. He alleged that the INDIA alliance was responding selectively to certain issues and urged its leaders to break their silence and condemn the killing.

He further warned that when governments and political parties fail to respond firmly to such incidents, it can embolden those involved in criminal acts. At a time when such attacks were reportedly increasing, he said the lack of response from authorities and political leadership was deeply concerning.

Ramchander Rao appreciated the participation of organisations such as Arya Kattika Sangham Telangana and several other social groups that joined the candlelight march. Participants paid tributes to Tarun Kathik and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

He urged society to remain vigilant and raise its voice whenever such incidents occur, emphasising that collective responsibility and moral courage are essential to prevent such tragedies and ensure justice for victims.