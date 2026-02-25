BJP chief slams Cong over brutal assault on woman lawyer in Rudrur

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao has strongly condemned the attack on a woman lawyer in Rudrur, describing it as a grave assault on democratic values. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said the incident reflects the complete breakdown of law and order in the state and accused the Congress government of failing to protect Hindus from rising attacks.

According to Rao, the victim, lawyer Kalyani, was assaulted by miscreants allegedly linked to the MIM group after she intervened to stop an attack on a young boy. He termed the use of abusive language and the group assault against her as inhumane and unacceptable.

Rao demanded that the police take the complaint seriously, arrest the culprits immediately, and ensure strict legal action.

He alleged that the incidents in Banswada and Rudrur were not accidental but part of a planned series of attacks targeting Hindus.

He criticised the Congress government for remaining silent to appease certain groups, calling this attitude deeply concerning. Highlighting the importance of lawyers as pillars of the justice system, Rao warned that if they are not protected, democracy itself is endangered.

He urged the state government to provide full security to the victim and implement clear measures to safeguard lawyers from future attacks.

Rao emphasised that the BJP would stand firmly with the victim and the legal community, insisting that there can be no compromise on lawyer safety.

He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government act immediately to restore confidence in law and order and ensure justice for the assaulted lawyer.

He concluded by stating that the party will launch a massive protest if the authorities fail to act within forty-eight hours, as the safety of legal professionals remains a non-negotiable priority for the state and the society at large.