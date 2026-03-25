BJP chief urges party workers to visit villages and expose Cong governance

BJP State President Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that the BJP is an ideological and cadre-based party, and every worker must be prepared to take the party’s programmes, ideology, and discipline to the public. Rao was addressing a mandal-level Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Abhiyan programme held in Kothakota in Mahbubnagar district, in which karyakartas from four mandals participated.

He emphasised that the BJP is the only party in the world that trains lakhs of workers on such a scale. Our goal is to develop a leadership rooted in patriotism, discipline, and a spirit of service. He said that the BJP believes in the Nation First philosophy, which means Nation first, Party next, and Family last.

Despite global wars and instability, India stands as a powerful nation due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that stability and development were progressing steadily, and it was the responsibility of every worker to convey this to the people. Rao alleged that both Congress and BRS prioritise family and power politics over national interest.

The people have observed family rule and corruption under BRS, and now the Congress government is running commission-based politics. In these circumstances, the BJP is the only alternative for the people, he averred. The BJP State Chief maintained that the people of Telangana have seen the rule of both BRS and Congress and are now seeking change. There is a clear sentiment among the public to give the BJP a chance for good governance.

He said people of all walks of life, including youth and women, are joining the BJP, which is a visible reality at the field level, making a BJP government in Telangana a certainty in the coming days. Highlighting the central government’s welfare schemes, Rao said the Centre is implementing numerous programmes like free rice, investment support for farmers, National Highways, and water projects under Sinchayee Yojana.

While all funds and schemes for development come from the Centre, the Congress government is spreading lies claiming the Centre does nothing. He alleged that the funds allocated under the PM Awas Yojana are being diverted by the State Government under different names for commission politics. Party workers must go to the village level and expose these truths to the people, he said.

Rao said the BJP started with just two seats, but through the hard work of Karyakartas and the sacrifices of leaders, it is now in power in 21 states. With the same spirit, we must bring the BJP to power in Telangana, he roared.

He said social media is a powerful tool and must be used responsibly, and suggested everyone should utilise it to take the party’s ideology and Central schemes to the masses, ensuring that the message of development and the reality of the political landscape reach every household across the state effectively.