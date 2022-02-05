BJP continues tirade against KCR

Hyderabad/Delhi: The BJP MPs from the State, condemning the statements of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao calling for amendments to the Constitution, took out 'Bhim Padayatra' from Ambedkar statue at Telangana Bhavan to the Parliament house on Friday. They also demanded an unconditional apology from KCR for his loose talk on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government.

Karimnagar MP and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing the media in Delhi after taking part in Bhim Padayatra said that the time has come for the people of the State to pack off the anti-democratic government headed by K Chandrashekar Rao.

Other MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Aravind, BJP state general secretary Bangaru Sruthi, advisor to Union Jal Sakthi Ministry Nune Balaraju and other leaders paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar before taking out the yatra.

Questioning the need for KCR seeking changes to the Constitution, Bandi said it was not the Constitution, but the history of Telangana that needed to be rewritten by dumping the anti-Dalit and anti-poor regime of KCR.

Bandi said that BJP would move forward with the sole agenda of "TRS-Mukt Telangana" and took strong objection to the way the TRS leaders brazenly defended their leaders' statements.

Countering the TRS leaders, Bandi wanted to know if there were any provisions to give MLC seat to K Kavitha, daughter of KCR, despite she being defeated in Parliament elections? "Does the Constitution provide for nominating your nephew to Rajya Sabha just because he gives you tablets on time?" he asked. He criticised that CM KCR hatched a conspiracy to project himself as another Ambedkar so that his own history could enter the textbooks. "The TRS chief's outbursts are meant to divert the attention of people from innumerable problems he had created," Bandi said, calling upon people to take out a prolonged agitation to bring KCR to his knees and tender an apology for his comments on Constitution. BJP SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar said KCR should tender an apology lest BJP morchas and Dalit youth will intensify their protests against the Chief Minister.