BJP demands arrest of MLA over alleged Anti-Hindu remarks

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana unit on Tuesday strongly condemned remarks made by Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samuel, calling them derogatory and inflammatory against Hinduism, the Vedas, and the Brahmin community.

State BJP Vice-President Dr Kalyan Naik submitted an official complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP), demanding immediate registration of criminal cases and the arrest of the legislator.

According to Dr Naik, the comments made during a March 12 meeting were not only disrespectful to Hindu beliefs but also capable of inciting communal disharmony.