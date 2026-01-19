BJP demands formation of Greater Ranga Reddy Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Chevella MP K Visweshwar Reddy raised strong objections to what they termed as “unjust and discriminatory” practices in the division of municipal constituencies across GHMC and Ranga Reddy district.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the BJP MP said the Chief Minister must remember that governance is not meant exclusively for one community but equally for Hindus as well. He alleged that the ongoing division process of municipal wards was being carried out in a biased manner, with Muslim-majority areas being allotted divisions for every 15,000 votes, while Hindu-majority areas were being given divisions only for every 70,000 votes. This, they argued, amounted to serious injustice and unequal representation.

Reflecting public opinion, the BJP leader demanded that the division of GHMC and municipalities in Ranga Reddy district be conducted in a transparent and equitable manner. They emphasised that the principle of fairness must be upheld in the delimitation process to ensure equal political representation for all communities.

He further pressed for the creation of a new Greater Ranga Reddy Municipal Corporation, consolidating several key zones and municipal areas. The proposed corporation would include Pedda Amberpet, Tukkuguda, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar zoneand Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation limits. Visveshwar Reddy said that this restructuring would better serve the growing urban population and provide balanced development opportunities across the district. The demand, made in the name of the people, underscores the BJP’s position that municipal governance should not be skewed in favour of any particular community. The party reiterated that equal representation and fair division of wards are essential for strengthening democracy and ensuring justice in urban administration.