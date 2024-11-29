BJP Demands Immediate Action on Failing Mid-Day Meal Scheme and Infrastructure in Jogulamba Gadwal Schools

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy criticized the Telangana state government for its negligence in implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. Despite central government funding for providing mid-day meals to students from Class 1 to Class 8, the state government has failed to deliver even for Classes 9 and 10.

The situation in Aija ZPHS Boys School, where over 500 students are enrolled, highlights the dire state of affairs. The school lacks a proper kitchen facility, forcing food preparation to take place outdoors using firewood. Moreover, there is no government-appointed staff to oversee the meal distribution. Basic amenities such as clean drinking water are inadequate, and students are struggling due to the lack of proper sanitation facilities.

Key Issues Raised:

1. Students are not receiving nutritious meals due to insufficient funding and poor infrastructure. For instance, a mere ₹5 is allotted for one meal, while the actual cost in the market is ₹7.

2. The school lacks sufficient water facilities and clean restrooms.

3. Many government schools across the district are in a dilapidated state. Repeated appeals to the government for constructing new buildings have been ignored.

4. Kitchen facilities are unavailable in most schools, forcing food preparation to occur in unhygienic outdoor conditions.

5. Cooking agencies are not being paid on time, further impacting meal quality.

Demands from BJP:

1. Provide students with nutritious meals and proper facilities.

2. Ensure the availability of clean drinking water and hygienic restrooms in schools.

3. Replace dilapidated school buildings with new constructions.

4. Establish proper kitchens equipped with gas stoves for food preparation.

5. Ensure timely payment of bills to cooking agencies.

BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy declared that if these demands are not met immediately, the party will escalate protests at various levels to safeguard students' welfare. He affirmed the BJP's commitment to fighting for the rights of students until tangible results are achieved.

Participants:

The event saw participation from key BJP leaders, including Mandal BJP President Gopalakrishna, State Kisan Morcha Committee Member Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, Municipal General Secretaries Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Pradeep Swami, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, OBC Morcha Committee Member Lakshmanachari, and Town Kisan Morcha President Veeresh Goud, among others.