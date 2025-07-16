BJP Demands Immediate Removal of Electric Poles from Main Road in Ayija

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Kampati Bhagat Reddy, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ayija Town, party leaders and local citizens conducted a direct inspection of the main road in Ayija town, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat Reddy pointed out a serious safety hazard—a series of electric poles located in the middle of the main road, starting from the Ayyappa Swamy Temple and extending nearly 2 kilometers up to the Kurnool–Raichur highway junction near Apollo Pharmacy. He estimated that there are around 20 to 30 such electric poles obstructing the center of the roadway, posing a significant danger to motorists and pedestrians alike.

Safety Concerns and Government Inaction

The BJP leader questioned the apparent negligence of both the Telangana state government and the Electricity Department, saying,

“Are these poles invisible to the authorities? Why are they in a state of deep slumber despite repeated warnings?”

He emphasized that these obstructions could lead to severe accidents, and in the event of a tragedy, “Who will be held accountable for the lives lost or injured?”

Previous Appeals Ignored

Bhagat Reddy recalled that BJP district leaders had met with the Superintendent Engineer (SE) of TSSPDCL on March 1, 2025, at the district office and submitted a formal representation explaining the gravity of the issue. However, no action has been taken to date, he lamented.

BJP Issues Warning to the Government

Calling for immediate removal of these electric poles, Bhagat Reddy warned that if the government fails to act swiftly, the BJP will launch public protests and road blockades demanding action. He criticized the government's lack of commitment and will to solve even basic infrastructure issues.

“If the government truly has goodwill and intent to serve the public, it should widen the roads and remove these dangerous poles without delay,” he asserted.

Party Leaders Join the Cause

The inspection and statement were supported by several other BJP leaders, including:

Laxman Goud, Vice President, Ayija Town

Obul Reddy

B. Venkatesh, President of the OBC Morcha, Ayija Town

K. Rajashekar, Booth President

Raju and Ashok, among others

The BJP has made it clear that public safety and proper urban infrastructure remain their priority and urged the authorities to respond before further action is taken.