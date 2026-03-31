BJP demands release of Central funds for panchayats

BJP State President N Ramchander Rao has criticised the Congress-led Telangana government demanding the immediate release of Central funds allocated to Gram Panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission.

Addressing the media after meeting representatives of the Telangana State Sarpanches’ Association Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday, Rao alleged that the state government is diverting funds, leaving Panchayats in severe financial distress.

The JAC delegation submitted a memorandum to the BJP, seeking support for their demands. Rao noted that Sarpanches are struggling to clear pending bills and pay salaries to staff and sanitation workers. He highlighted that developmental works at the village level have come to a standstill due to the diversion of nearly Rs 640 crore released by the Centre.

Drawing parallels with the previous BRS regime, Rao said the situation has worsened, with some sarpanches even resorting to suicide under financial pressure. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of failing to deliver on promises made during his tenure as PCC President, when he had assured justice and clearance of dues.

With the 16th Finance Commission approaching, Rao warned that continued diversion of funds would deepen the crisis in rural governance.