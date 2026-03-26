BJP demands suspension of MIM MLAs over Vande Mataram walkout

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has petitioned the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urging action against Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) legislators, who staged a walkout during the recitation of Vande Mataram in the Assembly on March 16.

In a representation submitted to the Governor on Wednesday, the BJP leaders expressed “deep agony and anguish” over the incident, describing it as a contemptuous act and a dishonour to the nation. The party pointed out that Vande Mataram, recently declared as the National Song by the Union Home Ministry to mark 150 years of its origin, holds historic significance as it inspired millions during India’s freedom struggle.

The BJP alleged that the walkout by MIM MLAs demonstrated “disdainful attitude and scant regard” towards national symbols.

“Such behaviour is a disservice and an insult to the country, raising questions about their patriotism,” the letter stated.

State BJP unit President N Ramchander Rao, along with senior leaders including Dr N Goutham Rao, Vemula Ashok, T Veerender Goud, Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu, State Tresurer Devaki Vasudeva Rao and others, signed the representation. They requested that the Governor direct the Speaker to suspend the MIM members involved, stressing that such action would serve as an exemplary lesson to those showing disrespect to national songs and symbols.

The BJP’s move has intensified political debate in Telangana, with the party framing the incident as an issue of national honour. The letter concluded by urging immediate and firm action to uphold respect for Vande Mataram and safeguard the dignity of the Assembly.