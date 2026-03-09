BJP empowering women through action, not slogans: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: On International Women’s Day, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Sunday highlighting the BJP's commitment to women’s empowerment while sharply criticising the Congress party for failing to deliver on its electoral promises.

Kumar hailed women as “true embodiments of strength” and the very source of creation, emphasising their indispensable role as mothers, sisters, daughters, and partners.

He asserted that the BJP does not confine its respect for women to symbolic gestures but consistently works to empower them through meaningful initiatives.

He highlighted the elevation of Droupadi Murmu as President and the appointment of a woman as Finance Minister as examples of the BJP’s trust in women’s leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, believes that financial power in women’s hands strengthens families and the nation.

He listed out several welfare measures: four crore houses built with ownership registered in women’s names, with another three crore planned; tap water connections to eight crore households in women’s names; 25 crore Jan Dhan accounts for women; collateral-free loans to 25 crore women under Mudra Yojana; and 12 crore LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana. Schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Matru Vandana Yojana were also cited as examples of sustained empowerment.

Kumar accused the Congress of betraying women with unfulfilled promises such as Rs 2,500 monthly support, one tola of gold, scooters, and the elimination of illegal liquor belt shops. He warned that “those who mislead the people will certainly face the consequences,” adding that the women of Telangana, heirs of Rani Rudramadevi’s legacy, will hold leaders accountable.

He stressed that true empowerment lies in action, not advertisements, and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to ensuring women’s progress and dignity across the nation.