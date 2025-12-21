BJP Felicitates Maheshwaram Panchayat Winners, Kishan Reddy Calls for Strengthening Party Ahead of Local Elections

Hyderabad: The State BJP felicitated newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, and ward members from Maheshwaram constituency at a special program held at the party’s state office on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and local MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, along with Rangareddy district leaders and party workers.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulated the winners, stating that the program was meant to introduce them to the state party leadership and the people. He emphasized that the development visible in villages today is largely due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He highlighted key welfare measures including direct transfer of ₹6,000 annually to farmers in three installments, subsidies for agriculture, free distribution of 5 kg rice per person per month, improved wages for sanitation workers, road construction, rural employment schemes, and infrastructure projects such as anganwadi centers and internal roads.

He noted that Parliament recently approved an amendment to the rural employment guarantee scheme, increasing the maximum number of workdays from 100 to 125 per year. Funds are also being directed toward school and anganwadi building construction, ensuring sustainable rural development. Kishan Reddy urged sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, ward members, and party functionaries at all levels to coordinate closely with villagers in preparation for upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections, stressing that people are ready to vote for the BJP’s lotus symbol.

The minister also called for strengthening BJP’s presence in GHMC, municipal, and corporation elections across Telangana. He criticized Congress and BRS for encouraging defections, pointing to recent cases where elected MLAs switched parties, betraying the mandate of the people. He condemned the Speaker’s handling of party-switching cases, alleging disregard for constitutional values and Supreme Court directives.

Kishan Reddy accused both Congress and BRS of corrupt and family-centered governance, asserting that Telangana needs a “double-engine government” under Narendra Modi’s leadership to ensure transparent and effective administration. He urged every worker to campaign door-to-door, explaining Modi’s welfare schemes and development initiatives to the people, and to secure victories for BJP candidates in upcoming elections.