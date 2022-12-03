BJP govt won’t scrap schemes, will improve upon them, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nirmal/Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay called the charges made by the TRS leaders that the welfare schemes being implemented now would be scrapped if the BJP comes to power in Telangana as baseless and dubbed it propaganda of the ruling party in the state.

The Karimnagar MP while interacting with the people at Nandan village in Kuntala block of Nirmal district on the fifth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, on Friday, said the TRS government had, in fact, failed to extend benefits of the welfare schemes to all sections of people.

"There are many shortcomings in the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and crop insurance schemes. The Dharni portal has full of errors, causing innumerable problems to lakhs of farmers. Similarly, thousands of farmers are not able to get the benefits out of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima," he pointed out.

He called the TRS leaders resorting to malicious campaigns against BJP, that if it comes to power, it would scrap all the welfare schemes being implemented now. "Not just the schemes introduced by the TRS, we will not stop any welfare scheme launched by the previous regimes. In fact, we will implement them in a better fashion plugging if there is any scope for irregularities and loopholes," Sanjay said.

The state BJP president reminded that many of the schemes that were being implemented in Telangana were introduced by the Narendra Modi government at the centre.

"The centre sanctioned 2.40 lakh houses to Telangana under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and released Rs 4,000 crore. In Maharashtra, thousands of houses were constructed within a year and were inaugurated by the poor. But in Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has completely ignored the scheme. He constructed a huge farmhouse for himself but failed to construct houses for the poor. What he needs is to hoodwink the people and garner their votes," Sanjay said.

The BJP president alleged that the TRS leaders, particularly the family of KCR had looted the state and invested their ill-gotten money in illegal liquor businesses and casinos. "While the villages of Telangana lack basic infrastructure facilities like schools, roads, proper power supply, transport facility etc, KCR's family is amassing wealth," he alleged.

The BJP president alleged that the chief minister was least bothered about the plight of the farmers of Telangana, but diverted Telangana money to pay Rs 3 lakh to each of the families of Punjab farmers who died during the agitation.

"What is more ridiculous is that the cheques given by KCR to these Punjab farmers are now bouncing. People of the country are laughing at us," he said.

Alleging that KCR was thinking of coming back to power by distributing money among the people as he had done in the recent Munugode by-poll, the BJP president appealed to the people to vote as per their conscience. "Take the money given by KCR, but think twice before voting. We are appealing to you to give a chance to the BJP to see the difference," he said.

Earlier, the villagers poured out their woes before Sanjay, saying they were not getting the benefits of any welfare schemes as promised by KCR.

At Bamni village, Sanjay had an interaction with the beedi workers to understand their issues. He noted that they were leading a miserable life, despite working round-the-clock. He assured that the BJP if voted to power, would sympathetically resolve their issues.