BJP is the Only Party Working for the Nation and Dharma. District President Ramachandra Reddy

Gadwal: Speaking at the BJP membership registration drive organized by Mandal BJP President Rajesh Swami in Dharur Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that among the thousands of parties in the country, only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) truly works for the nation and Dharma. He highlighted that BJP is the only true secular party, while other parties serve only a select few, with most of them being family-run and involved in corrupt, self-serving politics.





Ramachandra Reddy further announced that the membership registration campaign will commence on September 2, 2024 (Monday) with Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the first member. The state party office will launch the program on September 3, 2024 (Tuesday) . The campaign will begin at district headquarters on September 4 and 5, and at Mandal headquarters on September 6. He urged that every polling booth should aim to register at least 200 members, as this membership drive will be crucial for the upcoming local elections.





Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that under the leadership of DK Aruna MP, the BJP will secure a significant majority in the local elections, winning Sarpanch, MPTC, MPP, ZPTC, and District Parishad Chairman positions across the district.



The event was attended by BJP District Vice Presidents Kishtanna, Pratap Reddy, Vema Reddy, Shekhar Reddy, Narasimhulu, Rajasekhar, Seenu, Gajendra, Lakshmanna, Suresh, Sudhakar Reddy, and others.