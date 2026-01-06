BJP launches drive to strengthen booth panels ahead of municipal, GHMC polls

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP state unit President N Ramchander Rao directed party cadres to intensify organisational work at the booth level to ensure readiness for the upcoming Municipal and GHMC elections.

Addressing a state-level workshop under the Booth Nirman Abhiyan (booth construction campaign) at the party headquarters on Monday, Rao emphasised that every booth must be transformed into a powerful unit actively engaging with the public.

He urged workers to effectively communicate the development and welfare programmes implemented by the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that these achievements would form the foundation for electoral success.

Rao stressed that cadres must thoroughly understand the voter base in their respective booths, identify weak areas where the party secured fewer votes in past elections, and work to convert those weaknesses into strengths.

Highlighting organisational strategy, Rao called for the adoption of the Panna Pramukh system, first implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, under which one dedicated worker is assigned for every 50 voters. “The booth president is the pillar of the party. Only when the foundation is strong can the party grow formidably,” he said, adding that booth construction is a continuous responsibility, not a one-day task.

He directed that workshops be extended to district and mandal levels to strengthen grassroots structures. Pointing to the BJP’s success in winning eight Parliament seats in Telangana, Rao asserted that with Modi’s popularity and a robust booth-level organisation, the party has the potential to secure up to 16 seats in the state.

Senior leaders, including Telangana State In-charge Abhay Patil, Organisational General Secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, General Secretaries Vemula Ashok, Dr N Gautham Rao and Tulla Veerender Goud, along with State Secretaries and spokespersons, attended the workshop.