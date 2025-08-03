BJP Launches Griha Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Rajoli to Highlight Central Government Achievements

Gadwal: As part of the Griha Maha Sampark Abhiyan, village-level outreach programs are being actively carried out following the directions of the BJP state leadership and under the guidance of Palamuru MP DK Aruna.

A major outreach initiative was conducted in Rajoli Mandal headquarters, Jogulamba Gadwal District, under the leadership of BJP Mandal President K. Shashikumar. As part of this program, BJP leaders and activists visited every house in Vivek Nagar Colony, Rajoli village, to raise awareness among the public about the progress achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance.

Former MP of Nagarkurnool, Potuganti Ramulu, who was the chief guest at the event, highlighted the significant achievements of the Modi government. He spoke about key historic decisions and welfare measures such as:

Abrogation of Article 370

Ban on Triple Talaq

Construction of the Ram Mandir

Surgical Strikes and Operation Sindoor

Swift and effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Distribution of free ration

Development of CC roads, drainage systems, toilets, and Anganwadi center funding

Provision of Mudra loans, Vishwakarma loans, Farmer platforms, Vaikuntha Dhamams, and Palle Prakruthi Vanams

Implementation of PM Kisan scheme

A strong, uncompromising stand on national security

He criticized the Congress Party for making deceptive promises and failing to implement any effective schemes. He urged the public to teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming local body elections by voting for BJP candidates in ZPTC and MPTC polls.

District Local Bodies Election Convenor S. Ramachandra Reddy called on all BJP booth presidents, mandal, district, and state leaders to select polling booths and visit at least 100 houses each between August 3rd and 5th. He encouraged them to educate people about the achievements of the central government, expose the failures of Congress, and highlight the corruption of BRS. He appealed to voters to support BJP candidates in the local elections.

The event saw participation from senior leaders including:

Rajagopal, Alampur BJP MLA contestant Sanjeev Reddy, Nageshwar Reddy Rajasekhar Sharma, BJYM State Vice President Gopalakrishna Bhagat Reddy, Nagaraj, Narasimhulu, Govindarajulu, Tirupati, Ramesh Babu, Bheemanna, Gattu Ramu, Chinnappa, Veeresh, Mahesh, Kuruv Mahesh, Maddileti Ramu, Konkati Ramu, Narasimhulu, Vijay, Uppala Shankar, and others.

The program served to boost grassroots awareness and BJP’s visibility ahead of the local body elections.