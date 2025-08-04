BJP Launches Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Uppal Village to Highlight Central Government Achievements

Gadwal: As part of the Maha Sampark Abhiyan, a large-scale outreach initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uppal village in Aija Mandal witnessed a door-to-door campaign aimed at creating awareness among the public about various development schemes implemented by the central government. This program was conducted under the leadership of Aija Mandal BJP President Gopal Krishna, following the directive of Palamuru MP DK Aruna and state party guidelines.

Key Highlights of the Program:

BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu and Local Bodies Election Convenor S. Ramachandra Reddy participated as chief guests and addressed the gathering. They highlighted the historic decisions and achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. These included:

Abrogation of Article 370

Triple Talaq abolition

Construction of the Ram Mandir

Surgical Strikes and Operation Sindhur

COVID-19 vaccine drive

Free food grain distribution

Infrastructure development such as CC roads, drainage systems, and public toilets

Funding for Anganwadi centers

Mudra and Vishwakarma Loans

Farmer welfare schemes like PM-KISAN

Establishment of Rythu Vedikas, Vaikuntha Dhamams, and Palle Prakruti Vanams

A strong stance on national security

Speakers criticized the Congress Party for making false promises and failing to implement any meaningful schemes, and urged voters to hold them accountable in the upcoming local elections. They also emphasized the need to elect BJP candidates for ZPTC and MPTC positions.

Mass Outreach Campaign:

BJP leaders announced a three-day intensive campaign where booth-level presidents, mandal leaders, district and state-level leaders would each visit at least 100 households per booth. The goal is to explain central government schemes, expose the failures of Congress, highlight the corruption under the BRS regime, and encourage support for BJP in the upcoming local body elections.

Participants:

Aija Town President Bhagat Reddy, senior leaders Pradeep Kumar, Lakshman Goud, Shankar, Veeresh, Boya Narasimhulu, Boya Govindu, Rambabu, and several others were actively involved in the program.