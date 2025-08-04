Live
- Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares
- Judicial Commission on Kaleshwaram project holds KCR accountable for 'irregularities"
- Sikkim guv condoles Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's demise
- Elon Musk Receives $29 Billion Stock Award from Tesla
- District to Host Talent Competitions for Students Ahead of Independence Day: Collector Santosh Releases Brochure.
- Retired Teacher Pothula Jagapathi Reddy Felicitated by Aija All-Party Committee; Appointed as Honorary President
- Collector Emphasizes Swift Redressal of Public Grievances; Felicitated for Excellence in Governance
- BJP Launches Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Uppal Village to Highlight Central Government Achievements
- Gattu ZPHS Students Write to Telangana CM Over Lack of Basic Facilities, Demand Immediate Action
- Texas Democrats Leave State in Protest of GOP-Backed Redistricting Plan Supported by Trump
BJP Launches Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Uppal Village to Highlight Central Government Achievements
As part of the Maha Sampark Abhiyan, a large-scale outreach initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uppal village in Aija Mandal witnessed a door-to-door campaign aimed at creating awareness among the public about various development schemes implemented by the central government.
Gadwal: As part of the Maha Sampark Abhiyan, a large-scale outreach initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uppal village in Aija Mandal witnessed a door-to-door campaign aimed at creating awareness among the public about various development schemes implemented by the central government. This program was conducted under the leadership of Aija Mandal BJP President Gopal Krishna, following the directive of Palamuru MP DK Aruna and state party guidelines.
Key Highlights of the Program:
BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu and Local Bodies Election Convenor S. Ramachandra Reddy participated as chief guests and addressed the gathering. They highlighted the historic decisions and achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. These included:
Abrogation of Article 370
Triple Talaq abolition
Construction of the Ram Mandir
Surgical Strikes and Operation Sindhur
COVID-19 vaccine drive
Free food grain distribution
Infrastructure development such as CC roads, drainage systems, and public toilets
Funding for Anganwadi centers
Mudra and Vishwakarma Loans
Farmer welfare schemes like PM-KISAN
Establishment of Rythu Vedikas, Vaikuntha Dhamams, and Palle Prakruti Vanams
A strong stance on national security
Speakers criticized the Congress Party for making false promises and failing to implement any meaningful schemes, and urged voters to hold them accountable in the upcoming local elections. They also emphasized the need to elect BJP candidates for ZPTC and MPTC positions.
Mass Outreach Campaign:
BJP leaders announced a three-day intensive campaign where booth-level presidents, mandal leaders, district and state-level leaders would each visit at least 100 households per booth. The goal is to explain central government schemes, expose the failures of Congress, highlight the corruption under the BRS regime, and encourage support for BJP in the upcoming local body elections.
Participants:
Aija Town President Bhagat Reddy, senior leaders Pradeep Kumar, Lakshman Goud, Shankar, Veeresh, Boya Narasimhulu, Boya Govindu, Rambabu, and several others were actively involved in the program.