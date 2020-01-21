BJP leader conducts campaign at Quwath Islam

Medak: BJP spokesperson Telangana Mir Firasath Ali Baqri undertook a road show at Quwath Islam, Ram Nagar, Vankatwara Colony and addressed the people in ward No 7, as part of Municipal Elections Campaign, here on Monday.

He urged people to vote for the BJP citing the development works taken up by the central government. The contestants Rizwana Begum, Rasheed , Narsing Rao , Rahul, Hashim Hussain, Abrar Ali Razvi, Mohd Shukkoor, Ghulam Khaja, Syed Abbas Raza Khan were also present.