BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Opposes Cancellation of Mallankunta Reservoir, Submits Representation to District Officials

Gadwal: Opposing the recommendation to cancel the Mallankunta Reservoir under the second phase of the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme, BJP former district president S. Ramachandra Reddy submitted a representation to AO Narender at the District Collector's office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Ramachandra Reddy highlighted that:

1. The Mallankunta Reservoir project, part of the second phase of the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme, had been meticulously approved after thorough administrative scrutiny. It secured administrative sanction with an estimated cost of Rs. 783 crores under G.O. No. 3084/Proj-II/A2/2023, dated 26.04.2023.

The project is expected to provide irrigation water to approximately 50,000 acres of agricultural land, benefiting thousands of farmers and significantly boosting the agricultural economy in the region.

2. Against this backdrop, it is surprising and disappointing that, based on the representation of a single Member of Parliament, Dr. Mallu Ravi, a recommendation was made to cancel the project through letter No. G/652/2023, dated 10.04.2025.

He strongly objected to the move to cancel a thoroughly scrutinized and administratively approved project without public consultation or the consent of the relevant authorities.

While it is true that approximately 250 families would be affected by the project, canceling a major irrigation project that would benefit thousands of farmers for the sake of a few is contrary to the principles of social justice.

Ramachandra Reddy warned that canceling the project would deprive thousands of farmers, who depend heavily on rain-fed agriculture, of vital water resources, thereby prolonging agricultural distress in the area.

He emphasized that public infrastructure development must be based on scientific, technical, and economic considerations, and not on political pressure.

He urged that while rehabilitation and compensation should be duly provided to the genuinely affected families, completely canceling the project is unjustified.

Demands made through the representation include:

Immediate withdrawal of the recommendation to cancel the Mallankunta Reservoir project.

Ensuring that no steps are taken to halt the commencement or successful completion of the project.

Provision of proper rehabilitation and compensation to the genuinely displaced families.

Prioritizing the district’s future development and the welfare of thousands of farmers.

Several BJP leaders participated in the program, including Assembly election candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, Devadas, Mandal President Gopal Krishna, Sanjeev Reddy, Rajasekhar Sharma, Shashi, Murali, Jagadish, Narasimha, Ramanji, and others, showing their solidarity in support of the project.