BJP leader wants CM KCR to turn old Secretariat into Covid hospital

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to defer his plans of constructing new secretariat by demolishing the existing one.



He asked the TRS chief on Monday to make optimum utilisation of the public resources than wasting the same, at a time when the State has been going through difficult times.

The Chief Minister seems busy in finalising the designs for his ambitious project of constructing new secretariat. Instead, the existing buildings could be converted into a hospital to extend better medical care as the number of Covid cases are on the rise in city and across the State.

KCR has imposed a 50 per cent cut in the salaries of government employees and pensioners for the last couple of months citing financial difficulties. But, hell bent with some kind of vengeance in demolishing the existing secretariat buildings and constructing a new one. Instead, he could fill the 4,000 vacancies of doctors, nurses and other staff; extend better medical facilities using the existing secretariat buildings.

KCR can think about constructing the new secretariat buildings once the Covid crisis is over and the State's finances are back to normal, he said.

Adding against the backdrop of a growing spread of the deadly disease Vivek said that people are losing trust in the government. "It is the responsibility of CM KCR to instil confidence among people and give good governance than wasting people's money on finalising designs to construct a new secretariat of his dreams," he said.